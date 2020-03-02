Laura Chesters



Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed Patrick Masson to the role of managing director in the UK and Europe. Masson will report to Bonhams executive chairman, Bruno Vinciguerra.

He joins Bonhams in London after roles at a senior level at both Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

Bonhams also hired Constance Carakehian as deputy representative for Belgium and Luxembourg, based in its Brussels office. Carakehian previously worked at the Frieze fair organiser in London.

The Swan At Tetsworth

The Swan At Tetsworth has launched a valuation and consignment office in Brentford, west London. The office is shared with estate agent Quilliam Property Services and will be available as a drop off centre for items intended for auction during the week, and valuations are by appointment.

Tom Keane, owner of The Swan, and auction house in Oxfordshire, said “The new office in London fills a huge gap in the market in the west London area.”

Auction house The Swan At Tetsworth is opening an office in estate agent Quilliam Property Services’s office in Brentwood. Photo from left to right: Eric Knowles, Paul Hayes, Julia Quilliam and Tom Keane. Contact The Swan at Quilliam team here.

Hindman Auctions

Hindman Auctions has opened new offices in San Diego and Washington DC.

To run the San Diego office it has appointed senior jewellery specialist and business development director Katie Guilbault to focus on the southern California area.

Guilbault first worked at Hindman in 2003 then rejoined in 2017 as a senior jewellery specialist.

Business development director Maura Ross will focus on the mid-Atlantic area from the new Washington DC office.

She previously opened regional offices in Florida for Hindman in Naples in 2010 and Palm Beach in 2013.

Dix Noonan Webb

Dix Noonan Webb is to hold its first sale devoted to Irish banknotes. Among the sale is a selection of notes from the archive of the Allied Irish Bank. The 120-lot auction takes place on March 12 in Mayfair and the proceeds from this sale will be spilt between Age Northern Ireland and the Alzheimer’s Society.

New book

Taxidermist and restorer Barry Williams has produced The Domesday Book of English Fish Taxidermists, published by Coch-y-Bonddu Books. Illustrated with over 950 photographs, the 630-page book is a reference for collectors of cased fish and antique taxidermy, as well as being of great interest to collectors, fishermen and historians. The standard edition (price £125) is limited to only 1000 copies, each signed and numbered by the author. There is also a deluxe leather-bound edition, priced at £395.

Available from Coch-y-bonddu Books.