They were taken on the evening of March 23. According to the police the suspects are described as three white males with Eastern European accents who left the scene in a silver vehicle.

The guns used in 007 films are believed to be worth more than £100,000.

The stolen weapons are described as:

One Beretta ‘Cheetah’ auto pistol, serial number H02641Y – featured in Die Another Day;

One Walther PPK, serial number 146872 – featured in A View to a Kill;

One Revolver Smith and Weston 44 Magnum, serial number N60304 – featured in Live and Let Die;

One Beretta ‘Tomcat’ auto pistol, serial number DAA264306 – featured in Die Another Day with a laser/silencer attachment;

One Llama 22 cal. Serial number 271915 – featured in Die Another Day.

Det Insp Paul Ridley, of North Area CID in the Met Police, said: “The firearms stolen are very distinctive and bespoke to particular James Bond movies. They will almost certainly be recognised by the public and to anyone offered them for sale.”

As yet no arrests have been made but security has been increased at the premises.

Anyone with information should contact North Area CID via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC quoting CAD 5890/23MAR20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.