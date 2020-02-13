Frances Allitt



The pencil-drawn Marie-Anne-Adélaïde Balze, Mme. Joseph Balze, dated 1828, was offered by London dealer Stephen Ongpin, who reported sales across the board, from Old Master drawings and 20th century works on paper.

Ongpin said it was “rewarding to note that sales were made on almost every day of the week, mainly to collectors in America but also to a handful of foreign buyers”.

He was among 25 dealers who participated in the event from January 24-26 around New York City.

Among the museums in attendance were the J Paul Getty Museum, the National Gallery of Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Other sales included Frederick H Evans’ Twin elliptical pendulum curve, offered by Hans P Kraus Jr Fine Photographs in an exhibition of drawings by the pioneers of photography. Christopher Bishop Fine Art sold five watercolours by Jules Andre Smith.

Crispian Riley-Smith, co-founding director said: “In 2006 when we first began Master Drawings New York, we had only 16 participating dealers. Since then it has grown in size and reputation and with each year, achieves greater success.”





