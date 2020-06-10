Laura Chesters



Non-essential retail shops in England will be allowed to reopen from June 15 as long as each business and premises is ‘Covid-secure’.

Business secretary Alok Sharma announced in the government's latest coronavirus press conference that it is the “latest step in the careful restarting of our economy” to enable “high streets up and down the country to spring back to life”.

Traders needing more information on the government stipulated risk assessments and for guidance on how to be ‘Covid-secure’ should use the information on the Health and Safety Executive website at hse.gov.uk.

Read about how auction houses and dealers are preparing for the reopening and how fair organisers and markets will resume indoor trading.

Devolved nations of the UK other than England will be easing their lockdowns at a pace determined by their own governments.