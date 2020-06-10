Alok Sharma 2.jpg
Business secretary Alok Sharma speaking at the latest Downing Street briefing on June 9.

Non-essential retail shops in England will be allowed to reopen from June 15 as long as each business and premises is ‘Covid-secure’.

Business secretary Alok Sharma announced in the government's latest coronavirus press conference that it is the “latest step in the careful restarting of our economy” to enable “high streets up and down the country to spring back to life”.

Traders needing more information on the government stipulated risk assessments and for guidance on how to be ‘Covid-secure’ should use the information on the Health and Safety Executive website at hse.gov.uk.

John martin.jpg

John Martin Gallery in Mayfair is among the dealers preparing to reopen on June 15. The gallery will launch an exhibition of Scottish artist Leon Morrocco (b.1942) from June 25 jointly with Portland Gallery.

Devolved nations of the UK other than England will be easing their lockdowns at a pace determined by their own governments.

