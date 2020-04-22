Anne Crane



The 56 troy oz 9ct bowl, made by Rattray and Co., was given to the Earl and Countess of Strathmore on September 30, 1931 by a deputation from the city at their home, Glamis Castle on the occasion of their Golden Wedding anniversary. The Earl and Countess were the parents of Elizabeth, the Queen mother.

The bowl, which measures 7.5 x 11 x 9.25in (19 x 29 x23.5cm), is decorated with Celtic style strapwork, dragon handles and has the arms and motto of the 14th Earl of Strathmore. It has an estimate of $60,000-80,000 in the Heritage Auction to be staged on May 5.

The sale also includes an elaborate rock crystal, parcel gilt and enamelled silver and gemset figural tazza made c.1880 by the Viennese firm of Hermann Ratzersdorfer and consigned from an estate in Akron, Ohio.

The engraved rock crystal base is topped by a figural stem formed as a satyr holding two fish, which in turn supports the engraved bowl whose silver mounts include a handle formed as a dragon with a scrolling tail. The tazza/centrepiece, which measures 10.5 x 10 x 6.25in (27 x 25 x 16cm) and has a gross weight of 53.8oz, is estimated at $30,000- 50,000.