Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The event, scheduled to run November 12-15, became the latest in a line of French fairs to be called off after the government limited capacity at major events to 1000 people last week.

It is now due to run from November 11-14 at the newly constructed Grand Palais Éphémère on the Champ de Mars.

Florence Bourgeois, Director of Paris Photo said: “We were strongly motivated and supported in our efforts to forge ahead with determination and flexibility to ensure the greatest possible safety for all. However, this latest government measure leaves us no choice. We have made this decision to cancel with profound regret, but with a sense of responsibility towards all involved.”





