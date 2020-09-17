Frances Allitt



FIAC was due to take place at the Grand Palais from October 22-25. Following discussions between exhibitors, collectors, visitors and organisers, the event was officially called off on Monday.

It said in a statement that it was “not in a position to organize an event that meets the legitimate expectations of its exhibitors” in light of the continuing health crisis.

Exhibitors are being reimbursed for 100% of the sums already paid.

The next staging of the event is due to take place from October 21-24, 2021.

PAD Paris, which was scheduled for October 19-25, is now planned to run from April 7-11. It follows the cancellation of this year’s PAD London, which will now run next October. Meanwhile, a digital platform for the two events will open on November 4.





