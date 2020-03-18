Laura Chesters



Among the new aid announced was business rates relief for retailers, leisure outlets and hospitality sector firms. Sunak had originally planned for the rates holiday to apply only to small firms in the sector which was announced last week and reported here in Antiques Trade Gazette.

There was also an update on grants and loans for businesses.

The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, announced last week, to support “long-term viable businesses who may need to respond to cash-flow pressures by seeking additional finance” has been extended. The state-backed British Business Bank will offer smaller firms up to £5m of loans with no interest due for the first six months, up from a previous proposal of £1.2m.

For large companies, the Bank of England could buy outstanding bonds to provide cash if necessary.

For more on the business support announcement visit the www.gov.uk website.