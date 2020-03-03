Laura Chesters



The festival is described as the ‘German Goodwood’ and is held over the weekend of July 31-August 2.

The auction will be previewed on July 31 ahead of the sale on Saturday afternoon (August 1).

Bonhams has previously conducted auctions in Germany, most notably hosting sales at both Mercedes-Benz in Stuttgart and BMW in Munich, but has not recently held a regular event.

James Knight, Bonhams motoring group chairman, said: “We conduct regular and successful sales in Belgium, France, Monaco and Switzerland and can now add Germany.”

Bonhams’ auction schedule this year includes Monaco on May 8, Switzerland on June 14 and Belgium in October.