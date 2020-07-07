Laura Chesters



The plan is to ensure the safety of guests, the production crew and the wider public.

Viewers must contact Antiques Roadshow about their objects if they wish them to be considered for a future show. The locations of the shows are below.

Robert Murphy, BBC Studios series editor, said: “To keep everybody safe and comply with current government and WHO regulations we have planned our filming days very differently this year.

“We won't be holding large open events, but we will be inviting people who have written in advance to attend.

“Our team of experts are looking forward to seeing your heirlooms and finds so do go to our website and let us know about your treasures. We could be inviting you on the show to find out if that mystery object that's been gathering dust all these years is actually worth a fortune!"

The 2020 filming will be the 13th series for presenter Fiona Bruce.

Visit the BBC website to ‘share your story’ and apply to appear on the show.

Antiques Roadshow 2020 locations

Stonor Park, Oxfordshire

Newby Hall, Yorkshire

Bodnant Garden, Colwyn Bay

Kenilworth Castle, Near Coventry

Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Forty Hall, Enfield, London

Windermere Jetty, Cumbria

Culzean Castle, Ayrshire