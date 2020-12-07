Roland Arkell



1. Giuliano pendant

This gem-set and enamel pendant by Carlo & Arthur Giuliano in original fitted green leather case by Guichard comes by descent from George Corderoy (1860-1923), founder of Corderoy & Co. Remarkably it is accompanied by original purchase receipt (pictured above) dated October 25, 1900, from C&A Giuliano for £22.

At the Woolley & Wallis Fine Jewellery sale in Salisbury on December 9-10 the estimate is £3000-5000. View and bid for this Giuliano pendant via thesaleroom.com.

2. Sailor’s Valentine shell works

Fisherman Freddie Inch has lived in the Salcombe area all his life, as have generations of his family before him. Over the years, the family brought back various items from their travels across the globe.

Recently, Inch spotted a feature in the paper about an auction of a sailor’s valentine, sold at Plymouth Auction Rooms. He had two very similar works of art wrapped up in his basement.

Inch’s two shell works were brought home by his family while on board the ‘fruiter’ brigantine, the Lurline, which was built in 1870 in Salcombe by Harnden and Whiddon.

One is decorated with the words A Present from St Lucia and the other Home Again.

Each is estimated at £800-1200 on December 9 at Plymouth Auction Rooms. View and bid for A Present from St Lucia shell work and Home Again shell work via thesaleroom.com.

3. Louis Wain designed cat mug

This Paragon China child’s mug is from a collectable series decorated with feline designs by Louis Wain. This piece, A Morning Trim, has a guide of £80-120 at Bolton Auction Rooms on December 7.

View and bid for this Louis Wain cup via thesaleroom.com.

4. Charles Dickens cheque

This cheque signed by Charles Dickens has local interest for Plymouth Auction Rooms, where it is estimated at £200-400 on December 9.

Hand-written in blue ink and drawn on Messrs Coutts & Company for the sum of £5, it is payable to The Royal Hotel, Plymouth. The cheque is dated September 28, 1868. At this time Dickens had returned from his profitable ‘farewell reading’ tour of the US and was touring England. A black cross suggested it was possibly cancelled.

The cheque was inherited by the seller from the estate of Marian Hilton whose sister Dorothy was given it sometime before the First World War – perhaps by Dickens’ granddaughter.

View and bid for this cheque from Charles Dickens via thesaleroom.com.

5. German Rococo mirror

A German Rococo Trumeau mirror in the manner of Johann Michael Hoppenhaupt is on offer in Chilcotts’ auction in Honiton, Devon, on December 11-12.

Measuring 9ft high x 4ft 11in wide (2.76 x 1.5m) overall, it incorporates a mid-18th century oil on canvas depicting musicians and dancing children in a parkland setting. The estimate is £6000-8000.

The vendor is directly descended from Johann Jacob Moser (1701-85), a jurist considered to have laid the legal foundations of the modern German state. The mirror was brought from Germany to London by the vendor’s mother c.1960.

View and bid for this Rococo mirror via thesaleroom.com.

6. War poet's sketch

Halls of Shrewsbury will be offering sketches by war poet Wilfred Owen (1893-1918) on December 9.

Shropshire-born Owen was killed in action during the crossing of the Sambre-Oise Canal, just one week before the signing of the Armistice.

Shown here is an ink sketch of a bird signed and dated ‘03 bottom right. Measuring 10½ x 8½in (27 x 22cm) unframed, it is estimated at £250-350.

View Wilfred Owen's sketch via thesaleroom.com.