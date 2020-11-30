Roland Arkell



1. John Knibb clock dial

This clock dial (above) named for John Knibb, Oxon housed in an early 18th century walnut longcase is estimated at £2000-3000 in the Richard Winterton auction in Lichfield today (November 30).

It is part of an extensive collection of more than 100 timepieces spanning two centuries of horological history found during a routine inspection for a house clearance in Sutton Coldfield.

2. Silver nutcrackers

Woolley & Wallis is holding its first-ever timed online sale – a Christmas Gifts sale that closes on December 2. It comprises around 300 lots of jewellery, silver, ceramics and other collectable and giftable items, all of which can be posted out in time for the big day.

This seasonal offering, a cased pair of late-Victorian silver handled nut crackers and a nut pick by Adie and Lovekin, Birmingham 1899 has a guide of £120-150.

3. Army & Navy stationery box

This Army & Navy travelling stationery box, 1904, which has come from descendants of the original owner, is estimated at £300-500 in Greenslade Taylor Hunt’s December 3 auction in Taunton.

With a gilt metal carrying handle to each side, the box has a Bramah-type lock and key, the top opening to reveal a satinwood lined interior, stationery rack and compartments housing blotter, letter book, cash account and diary, above three drawers and a spring-loaded drawer fitted with pair of travelling inkwells.

The fall front opens to reveal a gilt-tooled, leather-lined writing surface, complete with ivorine Army & Navy ticket for Captain (later Colonel) PD McCandlish. The box measures 17in wide x 10in wide x 12in deep (43 x 25 x 30cm).

4. Bronze relief portrait

Most famous today as William Butler Yeats’ muse, Maud Gonne was fiercely independent, energetic and beautiful.

All these attributes are captured in this bronze relief portrait of her, which is estimated at €300-500 in Mullen’s Collector’s Cabinet auction on December 5 (rearranged from October 31) in Bray, Co Dublin.

The auction house says: “We are used to seeing her in photographs and in Sarah Purser’s portrait (which Gonne hated) but we can find no record of this bronze portrait, signed F. Lernac and dated 1901.”

5. Baptism basin

Cardiff saleroom Rogers Jones is holding a themed Welsh Sale on December 5. There are 58 lots of local pottery, much of it from a west Wales estate.

One of the highlights is this Ynysmeudwy baptism basin, c.1850, estimated at £500-1000. It has an interior including plaques inscribed Baptising basin for Pantteg Chapel presented by Mary Griffiths.

It is believed that local industrialists commissioned such bowls and that Griffiths would have been a benefactor to the chapel, located just three miles from the Ynysmeudwy factory. View and bid for this baptism basin via the saleroom.com.