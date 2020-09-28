Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. ‘Beggar Girl’ portrait

Sir William Orpen’s (1878-1931) The Beggar Girl (above) was executed after the artist visited Madrid’s Prado with Hugh Lane on a buying mission for his Modern Art Gallery for Dublin. Seeing Goya, Velázquez and the Dutch Masters ‘in the flesh’ impressed on him heavily.

The 2ft 6in x 22in (76 x 56cm) oil on canvas, signed upper left, is offered in Whyte’s Irish & International Art sale to be held at the Royal Dublin Society Exhibition Centre on September 28. It was shown in the Sir William Orpen, exhibition at Beaux Arts Gallery, London, in July 1924.

Estimate €40,000-€60,000. View or bid for this portrait of a girl via thesaleroom.com.

2. Daniel Defoe first edition

A 1727 work by Daniel Defoe is one of around 90 lots from the Trevor Dawson collection of magic books which are included in Lyon & Turnbull’s September 30 auction of Rare Books, Manuscripts, Maps & Photographs.

A first edition, A System of Magick or a History of The Black Art is estimated at £400-600

Dawson was by profession a commercial chartered surveyor. However, his hobby since a teenager had been magic, and for over 40 years he was a member of the Magic Circle and The International Brotherhood of Magicians. In his early years he was a semi-professional magician and later performed close-up and cabaret magic.

His interest extended to his own writings on the theme: he published original tricks in most of the leading magazines and was a historian, lecturing in the UK and the US.

View or bid for this Daniel Defoe book via thesaleroom.com.

3. Grand piano

The sale at Piano Auctions in Langley, Berkshire, on September 29 includes this No 5 steel bar-less drawing room grand piano by Broadwood, c.1905.

The panelled oak case was designed by Edwin Lutyens for his fellow London club member, Robert Henry Benson, for his music room at Buckhurst Park.

The piece is illustrated there in a photograph which appeared in Country Life magazine in 1912.

A full provenance accompanies the piece that is estimated at £40,000-60,000.

View or bid for this grand piano via thesaleroom.com.

4. Spode oval drainer

This 13in (33cm) blue and white transfer-printed Spode Caramanian series drainer, c.1810, is printed with the design titled Antique Fragments at Limisso. It has a guide of £180-250 at Hansons’ September 30 sale of a single-owner collection of Spode.

View or bid for this Spode oval drainer via thesaleroom.com.

5. Car mascot

The September 30 sale at British Bespoke Auctions in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, includes a specialist automobilia section.

This Marcel Bonnot car mascot mounted on its original radiator cap commemorates the first motorised crossing of the Sahara, by the half-track or ‘autochenilles’ Citroen Kegresse.

In December 1922 a team followed a medieval route across the sands, driving for 21 days from Quargla to Tam then south-west to Bourem on the Niger river via Tin Zaouatine and Essouk near ancient Tadmekka in the Adrar des Ifoghas.

Estimate £4000-5000. View or bid for this car mascot via thesaleroom.com.

6. Equestrian painting

Equestrian paintings by leading British sporting artists come to the market for the first time in a century at Cheffins on October 1. The 20 works make up the core of a private collection begun in 1849 by John Dunn Gardner (1811 1903) of Denston Hall, Suffolk and later added to by his son Algernon Dunn Gardner (1853-1929).

The group includes this portrait of The Bloody Shouldered Arabian by John Wootton (1682-1764) with an estimate of £30,000-50,000. The colt, brought from Aleppo to England c.1719 was acquired by Edward Harley (1689-1741), 2nd Earl of Oxford and Earl Mortimer, as a stud horse stabled at Welbeck Abbey.

View or bid for this John Wootten picture via thesaleroom.com.