Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

While care has been taken in compiling these previews, we strongly advise that you also check with the saleroom concerned in case of cancellations or postponements because of the latest Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

1. Baker rifle

The Baker rifle (officially known as the Pattern 1800 Infantry Rifle) was the first standard-issue, British-made rifle accepted by the British armed forces. Created by the Whitechapel master gunsmith, it was used by the British rifle regiments from the Napoleonic Wars into the 1830s.

This flintlock Baker with lock stamped with crowned GR and Rl My Enfield is a fine example. The estimate at C&T in Kenardington, Kent, on January 6 is £3000-5000. View and bid for this C&T rifle via thesaleroom.com.

2. Games machine

A single-owner collection of coin-ops from the Edwardian era to the 1970s features in a toys sale at Cottees in Poole, Dorset, on January 9.

This oak-cased Ruffle & Walker ‘Allwin’ vending machine for Aero Full Cream Milk Chocolate is expected to bring £450-650.

Firing a ball bearing into one of the five ‘win’ holes, set against red, blue and black graphics of military aircraft and parachuting confectionary bars, gives the player a sweet reward.

View and bid for this Allwin vending machine via thesaleroom.com.

3. Livestock picture

Pictured here is one of pair of oil paintings included in the Charterhouse sale in Sherborne on January 7-8, depicting a champion Devon Red bull and cow.

The pair were painted at the precocious age of just 11 by Freda Nellie Skinner (1911-93). With this talent, she went on to study sculpture under Henry Moore at the Royal College of Art and was appointed head of sculpture at Wimbledon School of Art from 1945-71.

Estimate £300-500.

The Charterhouse auction will be available to view and bid via thesaleroom.com.