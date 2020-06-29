Roland Arkell



1. The Wind in the Willows first-edition

Coming up in Penzance saleroom David Lay’s 300-lot auction on June 30 titled A Library of Important Books is a first-edition The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame from 1908 (above).

It features a frontispiece by Graham Robertson with tissue, half title, 302 pages complete, original pictorial gilt cloth, morocco slip case.

Estimate £2000-3500. View and bid for this The Wind in the Willows first edition via thesaleroom.com.

2. Constable sketch

Reeman Dansie’s East Anglian fine art sale in Colchester on June 30-July 1 features an early pencil sketch depicting ships in an estuary by John Constable. This is one of around 120 sketches made during his excursion up the Thames and Medway aboard the merchant ship The Coutts during the spring of 1803.

This marine scene, one of two Constable works in the sale, is estimated at £15,000-20,000. View and bid for this Constable sketch via thesaleroom.com.

3. Emerald pendant

The Jewellery & Watches sale at Mallams Oxford on July 1 includes a 19th century emerald, diamond and pearl openwork pendant with French marks estimated at £800-1200.

View and bid for this emerald and diamond pendant via thesaleroom.com.

4. Hornby locomotive

Appearing in 1937, a couple of years after the locomotive itself was launched, Princess Elizabeth was the biggest 0-gauge locomotive that Hornby ever made.

This example, powered by a 20-volt electric motor, is among the highlights of the Glorious Trains sale at Special Auction Services in Newbury on June 30-July 1. It is offered showing very light wear ‘in substantially original condition’ in original red leatherette box with the supplier’s label of Gliddon & Son, Sidmouth.

Estimate £700-1000. View and bid for Hornby locomotive via thesaleroom.com.

5. Coral necklace

The Jewellery sale at Chiswick Auctions on June 30 includes this coral necklace and bracelet suite, c.1850, offered in a fitted vase with an estimate of £1500-2000.

View and bid for coral necklace via thesaleroom.com.