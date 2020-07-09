Laura Chesters



Physician and scientist Edward Jenner (1749-1823) was the pioneer of the world's first vaccine – the smallpox vaccine. This led the way for all sorts of subsequent vaccines from scarlet and typhoid fevers to tetanus.

Next week Forum Auctions will offer Edward Jenner’s ‘An Inquiry into the Causes and Effects of the Variolae Vaccinae’.

Estimated at £8000-12,000 on July 16, the first edition of this book, which has the full title Causes and Effects of the Variolae Vaccinae, a Disease discovered in some of the Western Counties of England, particularly Gloucestershire, and known by the name of the Cow Pox, includes four engraved plates by William Skelton.

A merchant's tale

Also in the Fine Books, Manuscripts and Works on Paper sale is an 18th century notebook of a Yorkshire cloth merchant.

By repute this 390-page manuscript, the memorandum and notebook of a Yorkshire cloth merchant c.1772-3, was found ‘inside a concealed cupboard behind a fireplace’ during a house demolition in Leeds.

Including around 140 pen and ink illustrations, its contents also feature commentaries on the state of the market (London, local and export) financial calculations, wages, food, and other aspects of a merchant’s life in the late 18th century.

One passage reads: “Four of ye drunkenst towns in England is Bradford & Hallifax, Hudersfield and Rochdale and are 4 verrey great towns of trade in ye wosted and woollen manufacktorey”

It has a guide price of £2000-3000.