1. Byzantine pendant

The six-day antiquities sale at Timeline in Harwich, Essex, beginning on September 1, includes this 2¼in (5.5cm) Byzantine pendant (pictured above) made in gold set with cabochon stones including amethyst, emerald and almandine. The property of a lady from London, it was part of a Swiss family collection formed in the 1980s. Estimate £4000-6000.

2. William Morris vase

The Autumn Sale at Gorringe’s in Lewes on September 1 includes this rare William de Morgan Sands End period Ostrich bottle vase, c.1888-97. Standing 13in (33cm) high, it is signed JJ for Joe Juster, the painter of a repeating design of three ostriches running amid yellow, pink and blue flowers and green foliage.

With some small chips to the rim, it has an estimate of £3000-5000.

3. Liberty Tudric jar and cover

The primary attraction of this 5in (12cm) high Tudric jar and cover from the Liberty Tudric range is a charming Arts & Crafts enamel panel of a young girl and geese. It is marked to the base English Pewter 0543.

It forms part of a single-owner sale titled A Natural Eye held by Special Auction Services in Newbury on September 1. The 500-plus lots come from the estate of Marianne Gale (née Bonitz), a dealer and collector specialising in Art Nouveau, Arts & Crafts and Art Deco.

Estimate £250-350.

4. Alfred Wainwright drawing

Mitchells in Cockermouth holds an Antiques & Fine Art Sale on September 2-4. It includes nine original pen and ink drawings by guidebook author and illustrator Alfred Wainwright (1907-91) – seven from a single-owner collection. The drawings have estimates ranging from £500-800 each and include Pike O Blisco, Pillar Rock, West Face, Dove Crag and High Crag (Buttermere).

5. Print of Trinity College Library

This print of Trinity College Library in Dublin is one of 25 plates from James Malton’s (1761-1803) A Picturesque and Descriptive View of the City of Dublin published in 1791. This rare topographical work, also accompanied by a number of maps of the city, comes for sale at Adam’s in Dublin on September 2, part of the firm’s auction titled Important Irish Art. It has a guide of €6000-8000.

6. Terracotta Florentine model

Once associated with the Florentine late Baroque sculptor Giambattista Foggini (1652-1725), this terracotta group of Bacchus and Ariadne is now known from a full-size marble version dated 1732 and signed by his contemporary Giuseppe Piamontini (1664-1742).

This working model, 11in (27cm), fashioned by hand in clay, comes for sale at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on September 2-3 as part of a group of objects from the Earls of Crawford and Balcarres of Balcarres House, Fife.

Dr Charles Avery, former deputy keeper of the department of sculpture at the V&A, has researched and catalogued the piece for sale.

Estimate £3000-5000.

