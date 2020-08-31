img_32-1.jpg
Byzantine pendant – estimate £4000-6000 at TimeLine in six-day sale beginning on September 1.

1. Byzantine pendant

The six-day antiquities sale at Timeline in Harwich, Essex, beginning on September 1, includes this 2¼in (5.5cm) Byzantine pendant (pictured above) made in gold set with cabochon stones including amethyst, emerald and almandine. The property of a lady from London, it was part of a Swiss family collection formed in the 1980s. Estimate £4000-6000.

2. William Morris vase

img_26-8.jpg

The Autumn Sale at Gorringe’s in Lewes on September 1 includes this rare William de Morgan Sands End period Ostrich bottle vase, c.1888-97, estimate £3000-5000.

The Autumn Sale at Gorringe’s in Lewes on September 1 includes this rare William de Morgan Sands End period Ostrich bottle vase, c.1888-97. Standing 13in (33cm) high, it is signed JJ for Joe Juster, the painter of a repeating design of three ostriches running amid yellow, pink and blue flowers and green foliage.

With some small chips to the rim, it has an estimate of £3000-5000.

3. Liberty Tudric jar and cover

img_27-6.jpg

This Tudric jar and cover from the Liberty Tudric range, marked to the base English Pewter 0543, is estimated at £250-350 at Special Auction Services on September 1.

The primary attraction of this 5in (12cm) high Tudric jar and cover from the Liberty Tudric range is a charming Arts & Crafts enamel panel of a young girl and geese. It is marked to the base English Pewter 0543.

It forms part of a single-owner sale titled A Natural Eye held by Special Auction Services in Newbury on September 1. The 500-plus lots come from the estate of Marianne Gale (née Bonitz), a dealer and collector specialising in Art Nouveau, Arts & Crafts and Art Deco.

Estimate £250-350.

4. Alfred Wainwright drawing

img_26-3.jpg

One of nine original pen and ink drawings by guidebook author and illustrator Alfred Wainwright with estimates ranging from £500-800 each at Mitchells on September 2-4.

Mitchells in Cockermouth holds an Antiques & Fine Art Sale on September 2-4. It includes nine original pen and ink drawings by guidebook author and illustrator Alfred Wainwright (1907-91) – seven from a single-owner collection. The drawings have estimates ranging from £500-800 each and include Pike O BliscoPillar Rock, West FaceDove Crag and High Crag (Buttermere).

5. Print of Trinity College Library

img_27-3.jpg

A print of Trinity College Library, one of 25 plates from James Malton’s A Picturesque and Descriptive View of the City of Dublin published in 1791, estimate €6000-8000 at Adam’s on September 2.

This print of Trinity College Library in Dublin is one of 25 plates from James Malton’s (1761-1803) A Picturesque and Descriptive View of the City of Dublin published in 1791. This rare topographical work, also accompanied by a number of maps of the city, comes for sale at Adam’s in Dublin on September 2, part of the firm’s auction titled Important Irish Art. It has a guide of €6000-8000.

6. Terracotta Florentine model

img_27-7.jpg

Once associated with the Florentine late Baroque sculptor Giambattista Foggini, this terracotta group of Bacchus and Ariadne is now known from a full-size marble version dated 1732 and signed by his contemporary Giuseppe Piamontini. Estimate £3000-5000 at Lyon & Turnbull on September 2-3.

Once associated with the Florentine late Baroque sculptor Giambattista Foggini (1652-1725), this terracotta group of Bacchus and Ariadne is now known from a full-size marble version dated 1732 and signed by his contemporary Giuseppe Piamontini (1664-1742).

This working model, 11in (27cm), fashioned by hand in clay, comes for sale at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on September 2-3 as part of a group of objects from the Earls of Crawford and Balcarres of Balcarres House, Fife.

Dr Charles Avery, former deputy keeper of the department of sculpture at the V&A, has researched and catalogued the piece for sale.

Estimate £3000-5000.

