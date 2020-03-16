Roland Arkell



1. 16th century silver gilt whistle

The Jewellery, Watches, Antiquities and Objects of Vertu auction at Dix Noonan Webb on March 17 includes this very rare 16th century silver gilt hawking whistle. It is estimated to fetch £6000-8000.

As shown in portraits of the period, whistles such as this were often worn as jewellery and were sewn onto the owner’s garments. This refined example has the initials A and V on one side and an N to the other. It was reputedly discovered in the manor of Smallbridge in Bures St Mary, Suffolk, the home of the Waldegrave family. Elizabeth I was entertained there for two days by Sir William Waldegrave in 1561.

2. Letters from 18th century eccentric John ‘Mad Jack’ Mytton

John ‘Mad Jack’ Mytton (1796-1834) was a famous spendthrift and eccentric, known for once trying to cure a case of the hiccups by setting light to his shirt during a visit to Calais.

This leather-bound volume, offered for sale with an estimate of £200-300 at Halls of Shrewsbury on March 18, is titled Autograph Letter of John Mytton Esq.

The letter, shown alongside portrait etchings, details Mytton’s acute financial woes and his need to raise funds by the sale of ‘divers’ and ‘young horses’. He asks his correspondent, ‘Had I not better employ a more humble auctioneer?’

3. Marine painting

This oil by Haughton Forrest (1826-1925) titled Cowes, Schooner and other ships in a Bay against a mountainous landscape carries an estimate of £1000-1500 at Ewbank’s 30th Anniversary Sale in Surrey on March 19.

Forrest, the son of an equerry to Queen Victoria, left England with his family in 1875, initially to try his hand running a plantation in Brazil, but the following year moved to Tasmania where he became a Crown official. In 1881 he gave up all his official posts to devote his time to painting the local landscape.

Cowes, the subject of this 18in x 2ft 6in (44cm x 75cm) picture, is on Phillip Island off the coast of southern Australia.

4. Portrait miniature

This 2½in (6cm) watercolour on vellum portrait miniature in a turned ivory circular frame is dated 1653 and signed by John Hoskins (1590-1664).

The subject is Henry Percy, Baron Percy of Alnwick (d.1659), son of Henry Percy, 9th Earl of Northumberland, who sat in the Short Parliament as the member for Portsmouth, and in the Long Parliament for Northumberland. He spent much of the English Civil War and the Protectorate in France.

It carries a £5000-7000 estimate at the sale of Jewellery, Watches, Silver and Objects of Vertu sale at Dreweatts of Donnington Priory on March 18.

5. Samuel Palmer print

The Early Ploughman and The Rising Moon, is one of two Samuel Palmer prints, that carry estimates of £2000-3000 each at the March 17-18 sale at Chorley’s of Prinknash Abbey, Gloucestershire.

On the verso of one of the prints is a letter from AH Palmer of Cornwall House, Pimlico, dated July 21, 1879, reading: ‘Madam, I have this day forwarded to you by my Father’s desire two proofs of his new etching The Bellman printed by myself at our private press. When removed from the roller I should not advise rolling it backwards but leaving it to flatten either in a large book or a portfolio for several days before framing.’

6. Kay Tea set

This 'Kay Tea set' was found in north London and has been consigned to Dawson’s March 21 sale with a £7000-10,000 estimate.

Designers Bebe Kay and her late husband Stanley worked with silversmith Howard Fenn (b.1953) on the Bauhaus inspired set which comprises a teapot, stand, water pot, milk and sugar pots, strainer, tray, spoons and accompanying rack and 10 tea glasses, all with silver hallmarks for London dated 1998, 1999 and 2001.

Mark Hill, dealer and consultant at Dawson’s, said: “This set has a great Modernist look that is as fresh today as the original design movement a century or so ago.”