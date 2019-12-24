Laura Chesters



Fans of these winter sporting pursuits may also enjoy a selection of vintage posters that are coming up for sale at Lyon & Turnbull.

The auction house is again partnering with vintage poster specialist Tomkinson Churcher to present its annual Ski Sale on January 15.

The auction will comprise approximately 70 poster lots.

Some of the highlights in the sale is a collection of Swiss and European posters from the 1920s-60s. They come from the family of Marie Louise and Roland Zahnd, whose father Louis Nicollier was a graphic designer who worked in Switzerland and Belgium during the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s.

Viewing will take place in Edinburgh from January 12-15.

View the vintage ski poster sale and bid via thesaleroom.com.

