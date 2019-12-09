Roland Arkell



1. Opal earrings

The Tate Ward sale of Jewellery, Watches & Handbags at The Old Truman Brewery, London E1, on the evening of December 10 includes a pair of early 20th century earrings set with opal clusters.

They are estimated at £200-300.

2. 'Soldier' teddy bears

JK Farnell, the first British toy company to manufacture teddy bears, produced a series of miniature red, white or blue bears from 1914 that were often given by wives and sweethearts to soldiers when they went to war.

The set coming up for sale at Halls of Shrewsbury on December 11 was originally part of a very large collection owned by twins David and Guy Campbell, who were born in Devon in 1910. Despite costing a shilling each, their aunt bought them 50 ‘soldier bears’ for Christmas.

3. Model tank

This painted wood model copies a Mark VI 130 Nelson tank that was displayed in Trafalgar Square as part of the Tank Banks fundraising campaign during the First World War.

The folk art piece, with string hand pulley for moving the two guns, was probably made in late 1917 or early 1918 when six Mark IV tanks toured British towns and cities to promote the sale of government war bonds and war savings certificates.

It carries an estimate of £300-500 as part of Sworders’ London-themed sale held in Stansted Mountfitchet on December 11 (viewing is at the firm’s Cecil Court address in central London).

4. Indian mutiny medal

Four-clasp Indian Mutiny 1857-59 medals were awarded to only 50 European recipients, all serving with the 3rd Company, 1st Battalion, Bengal Artillery.

This example, estimated at £3000-4000 by Dix Noonan Webb on London on December 11-12, was given to Gunner William Boyle, an Irishman who attested for unlimited service in the East India Company in 1847. His medals were last sold in 2005.

5. Jean Cocteau sculpture

A collection of 46 ceramics by the leading figure of the French avant-garde highlights Bonhams’ Prints and Multiples sale on December 11-12.

Like Picasso, Jean Cocteau (1889-1963) came to ceramics late in his career: he produced his first ceramics in 1957 after meeting Marie Madeleine Jolly and Philippe Madeline in their studio in Villefranche-sur-Mer.

However, from then until his death in 1963 he created more than 300 pieces, most produced in small editions.

Pictured is the partially glazed earthenware vase Grand Chèvre – cou conceived in 1958 and made in an edition of 20. Estimate £15,000-20,000.

