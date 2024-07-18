Stewart Cumiskey





ATG spoke to Graham Smith to learn about his many years in the business and to find out what prompted this change of heart.

He replies with clarity and little sentiment: “I’m 70. I’ve been in the business 52 years. It’s a lot harder than it used to be. I’ve never made much money, always surviving on borrowing, so it seemed like time to pay off my debts and retire while my heath is good. I’d rather give up while it’s still going well."

He got his start in in April 1973 from Owen Humble, an antique dealer based in Jesmond, Newcastle Upon Tyne. It may have been an entry level clerk role, but while driving Humble about, assisting with global overseas shipping and keeping on top of admin, the job offered an unconventional education with a wealth of opportunities.

“He gave me a cheque book and I would go and buy stock from South Shields, North Shields, Whitley Bay. You wouldn’t do that with someone nowadays. We live in different times. I was free to buy what I wanted. There were no brakes on me.”

His most memorable purchase was in the early 1970s. Smith bought a Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre bowl, in a charity shop for £5. It was later sold for £550. By the time Smith left Humble, after 28 years of service, he was a director of the company.

Broad palette

What did he learn on this rise to the top? “To have courage about buying. If it has merit and there’s potential for profit, then it’s good for business. You always make mistakes, but you learn from them. I’m not an expert in anything, but I have a diverse knowledge in a wide range of things.”

This broad palette is reflected in his shop’s stock, which ranges from Victorian barometers and Japanese ceramics to a Regency rosewood two-door chiffonier. While Smith doesn’t claim to be a historian, his abiding area of passion is Georgian furniture. “Which is very out of fashion,” he says, ruefully.

His riposte to this state of affairs is to “buy better things of greater quality”. This brings dividends to discerning customers, but he admits this has little effect on fashion, or the fact that few people have space for statement furniture.

“It’s an awful lot harder to sell grandfather clocks these days,” he says.

While online sales are speedy and convenient, they can incur extra expenditure for the dealer due to customer expectations.

“The costs are the same to mend a high quality clock as they are for one of less value. Everything has to be restored when you’re selling from the website, otherwise it will be returned. If they come into the shop, you can point out where it isn’t perfect and they can make a decision and still leave with it.”

After trial and error, he isn’t a convert to the fun of a fair. “Never done well at them. They take a heck of a lot of hard work and there’s a lot of risk involved, especially if you don’t have a lot of money. If you can afford to take a big hit, while that’s not good, it’s less of a risk. I don’t like the fact that you’re not in control.”

Keeping the best company

While Smith’s reasons for retiring are wise and considered, after over 50 years, there must be aspects of the business that he cherished?

“I’ll miss the social side of it, meeting and buying from other dealers. There’s much less of that, they’ve either retired or passed away. That’s what’s sad, every time a shop closes, nothing replaces it.”

While traditional antique shops are dwindling, Smith isn’t convinced by some of the retail outlets that are stepping into their well-worn shoes.

“These new shops, selling second hand stuff and they call it vintage? There’s no style or quality. Design magazines are trying to convince people that 1950s stuff is ‘the look’. No, it’s not. It’s horrendous.”

Asked what he feels is the biggest misconception that people have about antique dealers, Smith speaks from experience.

“It’s hard to convince people who are not knowledgeable that they aren’t being ripped off. It didn’t used to be like that. People used to come into the shop with prior knowledge and they understood and knew what they were looking for. People just don’t believe you when you talk about the age of certain objects and it’s very hard to overcome that.”

What provoked this sceptical mood in the shopping public?

“Low grade television programs about antiques have done a lot of damage. Presenters pretend to be experts and they are not. They just talk well. They go on about ‘boring brown furniture’. It’s cheap television and lots of repeats, and I have done the odd one. I worked on a show with Drew Pritchard, who is very good. He’s a professional, a dealer who actually buys and sells.”

Smith has some sage advice for the next generation of dealers.

“Buy the best quality and best condition you can afford and if you are unsure, seek advice. That’s why LAPADA is still thriving. If in doubt, ask someone.”

Graham Smith Antiques continues to host its retirement sale. For more information see the firm's website.