1) Tulwar sword hilt with tiger stripes reveals Tipu tempter
With a rusty blade and seemingly anonymous scabbard, an ornate hilt was the key as to why an Indian tulwar sword estimated at £100-200 instead sold for a huge hammer price.
2) Titian work helps Christie’s record “strongest Old Masters evening in over a decade”
The ‘Longleat’ Titian and the rediscovered primary version of Metsys’ Madonna of the Cherries provided what Christie’s deemed its “strongest Old Masters Evening sales at in over a decade”.
3) Car boot Bowie bonanza comes to Derbyshire sale
Photos of David Bowie by Masayoshi Sukita found at a car boot sale in the 1990s are now a potential star turn at Irita Marriott Auctioneers.
4) Single owner Clarice Cliff collection comes to Anderson & Garland
A collection of Clarice Cliff (1899-1972) ceramics being offered at Anderson & Garland includes numerous rare designs including coffee service sets and vases.
5) Bidders go mad for Freddie Mercury’s winkle-picker shoes
Freddie Mercury’s winkle-picker shoes worn in the 1991 video I’m Going Slightly Mad hammered down for £55,000 at a sale in Wiltshire.
This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period July 4-10, 2024.