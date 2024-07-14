



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Tulwar sword hilt with tiger stripes reveals Tipu tempter

With a rusty blade and seemingly anonymous scabbard, an ornate hilt was the key as to why an Indian tulwar sword estimated at £100-200 instead sold for a huge hammer price.

2) Titian work helps Christie’s record “strongest Old Masters evening in over a decade”

The ‘Longleat’ Titian and the rediscovered primary version of Metsys’ Madonna of the Cherries provided what Christie’s deemed its “strongest Old Masters Evening sales at in over a decade”.

3) Car boot Bowie bonanza comes to Derbyshire sale

Photos of David Bowie by Masayoshi Sukita found at a car boot sale in the 1990s are now a potential star turn at Irita Marriott Auctioneers.

4) Single owner Clarice Cliff collection comes to Anderson & Garland

A collection of Clarice Cliff (1899-1972) ceramics being offered at Anderson & Garland includes numerous rare designs including coffee service sets and vases.

5) Bidders go mad for Freddie Mercury’s winkle-picker shoes

Freddie Mercury’s winkle-picker shoes worn in the 1991 video I’m Going Slightly Mad hammered down for £55,000 at a sale in Wiltshire.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period July 4-10, 2024.