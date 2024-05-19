Most Read.jpg

1) ‘British School’ waterfall scene takes 60 times estimate after bidders identify artist

An early 19th century ‘British School’ watercolour raced away at an auction in Massachusetts.

The Falls of Clyde watercolour

The Falls of Clyde, a watercolour thought to be by John Ward, $18,000 (£14,400) at Tremont Auctions.

2) Christie’s website down, victim of apparent cyberattack

Auction house Christie’s has been the victim of an apparent cyberattack that has brought down its website.

Websit Christies

Victim of a cyberattack, Christie's website has been offline since the morning of Friday, May 10.

3) Furniture given by Mouseman to his daughter emerges in Yorkshire

Elements of a collection of ‘Mouseman’ furniture made for the daughter of Robert Thompson (1876 -1955) himself have come for sale in Yorkshire this month.

Mouseman oak dining table

Mouseman adzed oak dining table and six chairs owned by Elsie Cartwright (née Thompson), estimate £6000-8000 at Hawleys.

4) Damascened casket linked to Henry VIII’s metalworker comes to auction

A potentially important 16th century damascened casket depicting Henry VIII's campaigns in northern France has come for sale in Barcelona

Templum Casket 1 2643 Webpv 14 05 24

Casket attributed to Diego de Çaias commemorating Henry VIII capture of Boulogne sur Mer from the French in 1545.

5) Battersea Decorative fair welcomes celebrity shoppers and weathers train strike woes

The first day of the Battersea Decorative Fair is always a place to celebrity spot as well as see a comprehensive range of art and antiques.

Home Bothy's stand

Home Bothy's stand at the Battersea Decorative Fair which runs until May 12.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period May 9-15, 2024.

