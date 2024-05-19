



1) ‘British School’ waterfall scene takes 60 times estimate after bidders identify artist

An early 19th century ‘British School’ watercolour raced away at an auction in Massachusetts.

2) Christie’s website down, victim of apparent cyberattack

Auction house Christie’s has been the victim of an apparent cyberattack that has brought down its website.

3) Furniture given by Mouseman to his daughter emerges in Yorkshire

Elements of a collection of ‘Mouseman’ furniture made for the daughter of Robert Thompson (1876 -1955) himself have come for sale in Yorkshire this month.

4) Damascened casket linked to Henry VIII’s metalworker comes to auction

A potentially important 16th century damascened casket depicting Henry VIII's campaigns in northern France has come for sale in Barcelona

5) Battersea Decorative fair welcomes celebrity shoppers and weathers train strike woes

The first day of the Battersea Decorative Fair is always a place to celebrity spot as well as see a comprehensive range of art and antiques.

