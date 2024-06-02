Most Read.jpg

1) Extraordinary Fabergé animals head back to market

An extraordinary collection of Fabergé animals offered for sale includes many works acquired by the vendor in the last four years.

2644 Webpv Faberge Dormouse V2 22 05 24

Fabergé dormouse made from agate with silver whiskers and gold hay, estimate £80,000-120,000 at Elmwood’s.

2) Sotheby’s new pricing structure comes into effect

Auction house reduces buyers’ and sellers’ fees but rivals are yet to follow suit.

Sotheby’s New Bond Street

Sotheby’s said 90% of clients polled indicated they would bid higher as a consequence of the reduced buyer’s premium.

3) Roma Numismatics to close doors

London ancient coin dealers and auctioneers Roma Numismatics is to close.

2608 NE Roma1

The Brutus Eid Mar-type gold aureus that sold for £2.7m at Roma Numismatics in October 2020 – an auction record for any classical coin at the time. Richard Beale pleaded guilty to a series of charges in connection with its unlawful sale.

4) New auction high for an English silver coin

An auction record for an English silver coin has been set in Zürich.

The Petition Crown coin

The Petition Crown sold for SFr775,000 (£660,000) as part of the Cope collection.

Image copyright: Stephen Wakeham

5) British Museum recovers more stolen works but over 800 objects still missing

The British Museum has recovered a further tranche of stolen and missing objects from its collection.

British Museum's Recovery Programme

Ollie Croker, project curator, and Sara Aly, art market expert, from the British Museum's recovery programme.

Image courtesy of the British Museum


This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period May 23-29, 2024.

