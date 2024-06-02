



1) Extraordinary Fabergé animals head back to market

An extraordinary collection of Fabergé animals offered for sale includes many works acquired by the vendor in the last four years.

2) Sotheby’s new pricing structure comes into effect

Auction house reduces buyers’ and sellers’ fees but rivals are yet to follow suit.

3) Roma Numismatics to close doors

London ancient coin dealers and auctioneers Roma Numismatics is to close.

4) New auction high for an English silver coin

An auction record for an English silver coin has been set in Zürich.

5) British Museum recovers more stolen works but over 800 objects still missing

The British Museum has recovered a further tranche of stolen and missing objects from its collection.



This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period May 23-29, 2024.