1) Filipino painting provides an art house record

Bury St Edmunds might not be the most obvious place to find pieces of Filipino modernism, but three works by leading names in this market appeared at a recent sale at Lacy Scott & Knight.

img_4-1.jpg

La Puerta Estrecha (the narrow door), £74,000 at Lacy Scott & Knight.

2) Whieldon type creamware bird rules the roost at auction

At Gildings of Market Harborough, one little (or rather big) bird took flight.

2650 AR Gildings Bird

A Whieldon type pottery model of a parrot, estimate £100-200, sold by Gildings for £2100.

3) California dreaming as rediscovered Hockney drawing brings £320,000

A large prime period ‘California’ drawing by David Hockney, recently rediscovered by Chiswick Auctions, sold for £320,000.

Hockney Chiswick 1

View from Miramar Hotel, Santa Monica by David Hockney, £320,000 at Chiswick Auctions.

4) Classic Antique Fairs makes welcome return

Classic Antique Fairs is gearing up for its first event of the year, running from July 12-14 at the NEC Birmingham.

Camille Faure for Limoge

Art deco enamel on copper vase by Camille Faure for Limoges, c.1925, £4500 from Andrew Muir at Classic Antique Fairs.

5) Fine Art Society hosts a major exhibition of British pop artist Gerald Laing

Pulling together the works of Gerald Laing (1936-2011) from 1962-2011, an exhibition at the Fine Art Society has a focus on the illusions of stardom and the fabled creation of muses.

Pop rendition of Amy Winehouse kissing Blake Fielder-Civil

The Kiss by Gerald Laing (2007). Signed, titled, dated and numbered 9/90 screenprint with hand-applied gold leaf. Printed by Artizan Editions. 43 x 37in(110.5 x 94cm) £7,700. Offered by The Fine Art Society. 

Image: The Fine Art Society

