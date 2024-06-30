



1) Filipino painting provides an art house record

Bury St Edmunds might not be the most obvious place to find pieces of Filipino modernism, but three works by leading names in this market appeared at a recent sale at Lacy Scott & Knight.

2) Whieldon type creamware bird rules the roost at auction

At Gildings of Market Harborough, one little (or rather big) bird took flight.

3) California dreaming as rediscovered Hockney drawing brings £320,000

A large prime period ‘California’ drawing by David Hockney, recently rediscovered by Chiswick Auctions, sold for £320,000.

4) Classic Antique Fairs makes welcome return

Classic Antique Fairs is gearing up for its first event of the year, running from July 12-14 at the NEC Birmingham.

5) Fine Art Society hosts a major exhibition of British pop artist Gerald Laing

Pulling together the works of Gerald Laing (1936-2011) from 1962-2011, an exhibition at the Fine Art Society has a focus on the illusions of stardom and the fabled creation of muses.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period June 20-26, 2024.