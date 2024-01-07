Most Read.jpg

1) 'Turner' sunset painting flies to 100 times estimate

A work from an old German collection catalogued as in the manner of Joseph Mallord William Turner drew extraordinary competition in Stuttgart.

img_45-2.jpg

Sailing ships at sunset before an approaching storm catalogued as in the manner of Joseph Mallord William Turner, €300,000 (£260,870) at Nagel.

2) Ceramics expert Henry Sandon dies

The ceramics specialist and Antiques Roadshow’s ‘favourite uncle’ Henry Sandon has died aged 95.

Henry Sandon

The late Henry Sandon, who passed away on Christmas day.

Image: Sandon family.

3) Marie-Antoinette’s chair sets an auction record

Among the star attractions at the 60-lot evening sale of works from the collection of Hubert Guerrand-Hermès (1940-2016) at Sotheby’s Paris was a carved and regilded Louis XVI chair.

Louis XVI gilt walnut chair

Louis XVI gilt walnut chair, stamped by Georges Jacob, c.1784-85, for the boudoir of Queen Marie-Antoinette at Versailles. It sold for €2.1m (£1.81m) at Sotheby’s Paris.

4) Stanley Gibbons and Baldwin’s saved from collapse

Stamp and coin dealership group Stanley Gibbons Group has been rescued from administration in a buy-out deal with owner Phoenix Asset Management.

Stanley Gibbons

Stamp dealer Stanley Gibbons also owns coin specialist Baldwin's.

5) Brooch was ‘gift from Duke and Duchess of Windsor’

A sale at Young’s in Farnham, Surrey, included jewels and objects of vertu with royal provenances.

img_20-1.jpg

Marzo platinum, diamond and natural pearl bar brooch of royal interest, £55,000 at Young’s Auctions.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period December 28, 2023-January 3, 2024.

