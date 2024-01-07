



1) 'Turner' sunset painting flies to 100 times estimate

A work from an old German collection catalogued as in the manner of Joseph Mallord William Turner drew extraordinary competition in Stuttgart.

2) Ceramics expert Henry Sandon dies

The ceramics specialist and Antiques Roadshow’s ‘favourite uncle’ Henry Sandon has died aged 95.

3) Marie-Antoinette’s chair sets an auction record

Among the star attractions at the 60-lot evening sale of works from the collection of Hubert Guerrand-Hermès (1940-2016) at Sotheby’s Paris was a carved and regilded Louis XVI chair.

4) Stanley Gibbons and Baldwin’s saved from collapse

Stamp and coin dealership group Stanley Gibbons Group has been rescued from administration in a buy-out deal with owner Phoenix Asset Management.

5) Brooch was ‘gift from Duke and Duchess of Windsor’

A sale at Young’s in Farnham, Surrey, included jewels and objects of vertu with royal provenances.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period December 28, 2023-January 3, 2024.