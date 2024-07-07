



1. Hanover Tompion sells for £3.5m at The Treasure House Fair

A Thomas Tompion masterpiece was the star turn at The Treasure House Fair. Carter Marsh & Co. sold it in the same city where it was created 300 years ago.

2. The Treasure House Fair returns with a lively opening

Key event in the summer calendar opened its doors once again at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

3. Daoguang bowls left in attic fetch £162,000 at auction

A box of Chinese porcelain left in an attic in the Lincolnshire Wolds for more than two decades sold for £162,000 at auction.

4. Harry Potter original artwork sells for $1.6m

Thomas Taylor created the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone artwork in 1997 aged 23 years old and fresh out of art school. It sold in New York for $1.6m.

5. Largest collection of Louis Vuitton trunks come to auction

Christie's is offering the largest and most extensive private collection of Louis Vuitton trunks ever to come to auction.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period June 27 – July 3, 2024.