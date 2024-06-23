



1) Defra to crack down on marine ivory trade

The trade in most antique scrimshaw and narwhal tusks will effectively be banned in the UK in just over two months.

2) A portrait miniature of Irish revolutionary Robert Emmet rouses bidders at auction

The emergence of a rare c.1803 portrait miniature of Robert Emmet at Gorringe’s in Lewes proved to be an exciting discovery.

3) Hillier work hidden from the Nazis by a maid comes for sale

Tristram Hillier (1905-83) described the Surrealist pictures he created at Étretat, the picturesque town on the north-western coast of France, as “some of the best I have ever made”. It appeared in The Library Sale at Adam’s of Dublin on May 1.

4) Meteorites archive soars over estimate at Carlisle auction

Thomson Roddick Callan of Carlisle held a 270-lot sale of Antiquarian & Collectable Books and Related Items on June 6 where this meteorites archive shot off.

5) Macau scenes set record for William Prinsep at Bonhams

Two watercolours of the Portuguese colony of Macao by the British colonial artist William Prinsep (1794-1874) sold for record sums in Bonhams’ latest Travel & Exploration sale.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period June 6-12, 2024.