Stewart Cumiskey





The sun shone on the tree lined avenue of the historic Royal Hospital Chelsea as a healthy flow of visitors sashayed their way into the 2024 Treasure House Fair. On the approach to the pavilion, before stepping into the event, the scene outside seemed to reflect a modern mood, a speedy nod to the past and perhaps, a window onto the future.

A shiny collection of restored vintage racing cars, courtesy of J.D Classics glinted under a blue sky. Parked in front of the lavish wheels was a busy 10-year old prodigy. Aran La is ‘the world's youngest car designer and artist’. Perched at an easel, the boy wonder was happily turning out a very decent watercolour of the cars in question. He did this, while sat opposite a huge Uruguayan geode of quartz and calcite crystals from Stone Gallery, offered at £85,000. Welcome to Treasure House Fair 2024.

At Willow Gallery, it was perhaps the simplest offering which proved the most dazzling. It’s a Conté crayon on paper, Henri Matisse (1969-1954). Titled Portrait de Femme (Lydia) it appears to have been skilfully created in one swift move. There’s no re-working or erasures, which adds to the value and highlights the artist’s innate talent. It’s signed and dated ‘H Matisse nov ‘47’ and is offered at £125,000.

Rountree Tryon Galleries had already experienced a cheering selection of sales at the VIP opening on Wednesday 26. An American collector was enamoured by works evoking key British ceremonies and history. He snapped up The Funeral Procession of Lord Nelson 8 January 1806 by Daniel Turner (fl.1782-1828). In addition to capturing a dramatic moment in history, the oil on board reveals a view of St. Paul’s from Bankside where Wren’s cathedral and Monument are the tallest buildings on the skyline. It sold for £28,000.

Also likely to cross the Atlantic with its US buyer is The Anglo-French action off Providien, north of Trincomalee, on the north-east coast of Ceylon 12 April 1782 by Richard Paton (1717-1791). 32 x 48 in (81.2 x 121.9 cm). This bloody seaborne skirmish came as a direct resul of the American War for Independence as the American-allied French navy began a 14-month-long series of 5 battles with the British navy in the Indian Ocean.

It sold for £62,000. Also out the door was a watercolour and bodycolour titled Grouse in a landscape by Archibald Thorburn (1860-1935) which sold for £48,500. Jamie Rountree, director of Rountree Tryon was understandably pleased at sales of £138,500 in the first 24 hours. “In footballing terms, we had a good kick off,” he told ATG.

Over the next few days, there will be many dealers who’ll be hoping to have similar sales in the back of the net.

Treasure House Fair is at Royal Hospital Chelsea, South Grounds, SW3 4SR until July 2.