Stewart Cumiskey





An early 18th century Scandinavian rune stick offered for £5500 is one of the highlights of the Robert Young Antiques summer show. Also known as a perpetual calendar, they were usually used to mark the yearly rhythm of agrarian societies in the northern latitudes.

There’s also some evidence to suggest they worked as form of Post-it note for personal messages and anniversaries.

Requiring less decryption than runes and following a 21st century schedule, the Robert Young show will run from June 20-July 6. The exhibition titled Simply… features over a hundred pieces of folk and naïve art, sculpture and vernacular furniture. A fully illustrated catalogue of over fifty of the selected exhibits will accompany the show.

The gallery’s been a consistent presence at every Masterpiece since its inception, so after the fair’s surprise closure last year, they made plans to fill the ensuing gap. They decided to capitalise on their central London location and curate an exhibition on home turf.

Gallery Director, Florence Grant told ATG: “We exhibited again at the New York Winter Show in January this year and participation at major art fairs remains part of our exhibition strategy going forward. We haven’t ruled out joining Treasure House at some time in the future, but for now, we decided it best to build on the success of last year’s event and to install and curate a collection of recent acquisitions, much as we did at Masterpiece.”

Also on offer this summer is an oil on canvas domestic equestrian portrait depicting Grey Weighton and Pickles with two dogs in a stable, initialled for W Barraud (1810-1856) at £12,500.

Hogging the limelight slightly at £7500 is a late 19th century French hand-carved and painted wood fairground carousel pig. Attributed to Gustave Bayol (1858-1931) with provenance to the Tussauds Collection, it was previously with Lord and Lady Bangor.

Sitting comfortably among the livestock renditions is a west country Windsor chair in ash and elm. With stylised vase splat and saddled seat dated to c.1770, it’s available for £6500.

Grant told ATG: “Mid-June is always a busy time in London and particularly here in Battersea, where the Royal College of Art have their degree shows, directly opposite our space. With Treasure House only a mile away, we benefitted from local, national, and international visitors spinning off both these events. Many visited us here for the first time, on top of our regular clientele.”



'Simply' is at Robert Young Antiques, 68 Battersea Bridge Road, SW11 3AG from June 20-July 6.