Alex Capon





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

A giant of a man with a large walrus moustache, he was as a distinctive figure who achieved near-legendary status during a 50-year career. Known throughout the trade as ‘Dick’, he was a familiar sight at regional UK salerooms with his thick-rimmed spectacles and trilby hat.

Born in Bow, East London, the son of a fruit seller, he trained originally as a sound engineer. After a spell working for the BBC, he took up a job as an antiques ‘runner’ in the summer of 1948, searching provincial shops and markets, sourcing goods to be sold on to those in the London trade. A couple of years later he opened his own small premises on Portobello Road, soon establishing himself as one of the industry’s most emphatic personalities.

Sourcing works from provincial auctions and house sales in the UK and Europe, he later became one of the first British dealers to undertake frequent buying trips to the US where he became equally renowned.

He established a strong reputation in multiple fields including English furniture, Renaissance bronzes, Continental furnishings, glass, porcelain and pictures. Following his death in 2005, the remaining stock from his Bruton Street shop was sold in two sales at Christie’s, titled ‘The Legend of Dick Turpin’.

On January 25, Sworders of Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, will offer a further sale of contents from the West London flat that he shared with partner, the late Jackie Mann (see obituary in ATG No 2613).

The residence in Barons Keep, West Kensington featured some spectacular and carefully chosen pieces which will be offered across 267 lots.

Here is a selection of works on offer:

1. Stationery casket

2. Walnut sofa

3. Ormolu pendule d'officier

4. Cloisonné cranes

5. Prancing horse bronze