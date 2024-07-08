Dom Walbanke





A single-owner collection of Clarice Cliff (1899-1972) ceramics will be appearing at Anderson & Garland Auctioneers on July 23-24.

Including coffee service sets and vases, the collection comprises of around 100 lots and 300 individual items in total, the auction house said.

The sale includes a Fantasque ‘Melon’ pattern conical coffee service from the early 1930s, featuring hand-painted stylised fruit decorations. The set comprises six coffee cups and saucers, a coffee pot, a cream jug, and a sugar bowl, with an estimated value of £1000-2000. Also included is a ‘Sliced Circle’ pattern vase, estimated at £500-800, and a ‘Moon & Comets’ pattern vase from the late 1920s also estimated at £500-800.

A collaboration between Cliff and artist Laura Knight resulted in the ‘Ballerinas’ pattern tankard, dated to 1934, which is hand painted with a group of figures surrounded by a spiralling decoration and estimated at £150-250.

Clarice Cliff began her journey in The Potteries in Stoke-on-Trent at just 13 and worked her way up to having her own studio at AJ Wilkinson's pottery factory, where her unique patterns and the 'Bizarre' wares were launched in 1927.

Her work peaked in popularity at the turn of the 21st century, epitomised by the sale of a single dinner plate inspired by Modigliani's paintings which fetched nearly £40,000 at Christie's in 2003. Clarice Cliff work can also be viewed in the Victoria & Albert Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This collection belonged to a collector based in the North East and is part of the auction house’s Summer Country House & Fine Interiors sale.