Dom Walbanke





A rare copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio which was sold by London rare book dealer Peter Harrington last year has debuted at its new home, the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) in Tasmania, Australia.

Featuring as one of the highlights of a new exhibition called Namedropping, the First Folio was acquired last year for the permanent collection of Mona, an edgy museum that has previously been described by its owner as “a subversive adult Disneyland”.

The exhibition explores the concept of status throughout history, posing questions about what makes certain names and brands prestigious and how status influences our social interactions.

This First Folio is one of 232 surviving copies and contains 36 plays – all bound in 17th or early 18th century English calf binding.

Pom Harrington, owner of Peter Harrington, said: "It is really great to now see the copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio on public display at Mona and to read and hear about the palpable excitement of having the folio in Tasmania.

“To have the folio as a showpiece in the Namedropping show, amidst a collection of other iconic cultural and artistic artifacts, is a testament to Shakespeare's enduring influence in the global cultural canon, and a fitting cause for reflection on its unparalleled status in the world of rare books."

The exhibition runs until April 21, 2025.