Alex Capon





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Rogers Jones’ operations at the historic estate in Tregynon, near Newtown, will start on July 26 with a special viewing of the two inaugural auctions taking place the following day: The Welsh Sale and the British & European Art auction.

Auctioneer and partner Ben Rogers Jones said that the firm plans to focus on fine art auctions at the new saleroom but that it will also act as a hub for the wider Welsh market with the adjoining offices allowing purchasers to collect lots bought elsewhere and vendors invited to consign items to any auction at its other venues of Colwyn Bay and Cardiff.

The auctions will take place in the famous music room of Gregynog Hall which Ben Rogers Jones said was “a room steeped in artistic history”. He added: “We hope that this special auction room environment will entice people to bid in the room – it is a magical space which is made for theatre.”

Gregynog became the home of art patrons Gwendoline and Margaret Davies in the 1920s – the sisters were heirs to the fortune amassed by their entrepreneurial grandfather, the industrialist David Davies of Llandinam – and for five decades the music room was the focus of conferences, concerts, music festivals and the display of their Old Master, British and Impressionist masterpieces.

At the opening viewing on July 26, the auction house has organised a live musical interlude along with complimentary wine and refreshments.

Rogers Jones’ office, which has two designated storerooms, is located at the archway entrance to the courtyard, next to one of the two free car parks and not far from Gregynog’s café.

Visitors to the auctions can also enjoy Gregynog’s Grade I listed gardens and explore the estate which features a lily lake created by Gwendoline Davies in the 1920s to replicate the series of Monet waterlily paintings in her collection.

Among the lots offered the inaugural Welsh Sale at Gregynog Hall is a watercolour by Gwen John, Two Hatted Women in Church is estimated at £17,000-23,000. It will be displayed alongside two bronzes from Gregynog’s permanent collection by August Rodin, who at one point was Gwen John’s lover.

At the same sale, Rogers Jones is also offering a group of works by Sir Kyffin Williams, who maintained a close association with Gregynog (he illustrated various Gregynog Press books), as well as a large single owner collection of Charles Frederick Tunnicliffe paintings and prints.