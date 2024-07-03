Dom Walbanke





A collection of some of Princess Diana’s most photographed clothing and accessories sold at Beverley Hills auction house Julien’s on June 27.

In what was the largest curated collection of her personal items since 1997, over 50 lots including dresses, hats, shoes and personal letters were all up for grabs.

Much anticipated was Diana’s 1986 Murray Arbeid midnight blue tulle diamante star gown worn at the premiere of the Phantom of the Opera and at a dinner at Claridge’s for King Constantine of Greece, which returned $780,000 (27% buyer's premium) off a $200,000-400,000 estimate.

That price was surpassed only by the $910,000 sale of a 1987 Victor Edelstein magenta silk and lace flamenco-style evening dress, which had the same estimate. Designed in colourways especially for the princess, the dress was worn twice by the princess: in London and Hamburg.

The biggest multiple over top estimate however was a pair of Kurt Geiger emerald green satin evening shoes with a jewelled bow. Worn by Diana at a state banquet at the Dorchester Hotel in November 1993, they carried an estimate of $2000-4000 and returned $390,000.

A series of letters written between 1981 and 1995 to then-housekeeper Maud Pendrey also soared above their estimates. One making reference to her pregnancy with Prince Harry sold for $44,450 off a $3000-5000 estimate.

In total, the Princess Diana’s Elegance & a Royal Collection sale reached $5.5m in bids. One of the biggest buyers was Renae Plant, owner of The Princess Diana Museum in Los Angeles. Fifteen top lots were sold to Plant who plans to display items such as a red Charles Jourdan burgundy leather purse, Salvatore Ferragamo black suede heels and the 1984 Prince Harry pregnancy letter in the museum.

“The phenomenal results of today’s historic auction held just a few days before Princess Diana’s birthday demonstrates why Diana is and always will remain one of the world’s most beloved and inspiring cultural figures,” said Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions. “These exquisite garments, shoes and accessories made not only fashion statements but also displayed her warmth and humanity that made Diana the most popular and greatest royal style icon of all time.”