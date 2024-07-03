Dom Walbanke





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

An FA Cup winner's medal belonging to a Newcastle United goalkeeper who won the trophy with the Magpies 100 years ago sold for £7800 (plus 25% buyer’s premium) on June 27.

William Bradley’s honour, alongside other match memorabilia and an inscribed pocket watch, had been offered at Newcastle auction house Anderson and Garland Auctioneers. It got away against an estimate of £5000-7000 following a competitive bidding war both online and via phone.

Newcastle United won the FA Cup on April 26, 1924, after beating Aston Villa at Wembley.

Bradley’s grandson, who was the consignor, said: “Growing up, I always heard tales about Billy's exceptional performance on the field, including the dramatic save of a penalty. Sadly, I've never been able to find any concrete evidence to validate these stories.

“My grandfather passed away before I had the chance to meet him, but his legend as a cup hero and local celebrity was a constant presence in my upbringing. Now, as I hand over the medal that has been tucked away since I inherited it, I feel pleased to share it with the world, especially in this centenary year.

“Hearing from my father about how football kept my grandfather largely out of the horrors of the First World War, with the army utilising him for morale-boosting exhibition matches, adds another layer of complexity to his story.”

The FA Cup medal was the highlight of the Sports and Sporting Auction which also included a London 2012 Olympic Games relay bearer’s torch, which sold for £2600 with buyer’s premium.