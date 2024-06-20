Dom Walbanke





Swann Galleries

Nigel Freeman will head New York auction house Swann Galleries’ fine art department following the retirement of prints and drawings director, Todd Weyman.

Freeman was most recently director of African American art and will assume the mantle of director of Swann’s contemporary art sales.

“This marks one of the most significant changes at Swann in a generation,” Swann president Nicholas Lowry said. “For the first time in our company's history, all of our art departments will be united under one director.”

Other organisational changes at the rare works on paper specialist include a role change for department manager Lisa Crescenzo, who will become managing director of fine art.

C&T Auctioneers

C&T Auctioneers has hired Fenella Primrose Muldoon to head up its new vintage fashion and luxury goods department.

Muldoon ran her own vintage fashion business before joining the Kent auction house and joins two other new members, Robert Wilkin and David Kavanagh-Spall. Wilkin joins as retro and modern toys/collectibles specialist, while Kavanagh-Spall joins as auction house assistant in the shipping and logistics department.

Catawiki

Sean Devitt has joined online auction marketplace Catawiki as expert in tin toys and Dinky toys. He previously worked for Bamfords Auctioneers heading up the Toy & Juvenalia department.

Harper Field Auctioneers

Simon Weager joins Harper Field Auctioneers & Valuers as a book specialist joining the team of valuers at the Gloucestershire saleroom.

Weager is joined by vinyl record specialist Mike Kuklenko. Kuklenko is a long-term vinyl collector of soul but will assess values on all musical genres and has so far discovered rare Led Zeppelin, Beatles, Jazz and prog rock records.