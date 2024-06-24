



1. Leroy & Fils carriage clock

This carriage clock by Leroy & Fils of Paris and London is one of the highest quality. Housed in a gilt and silvered bronze case cast to the four corners with figures emblematic of astronomy, horology, mathematics and mechanics, it features three subsidiary dials for the day of the week, the month and for the date and alarm set. The movement is a petite sonnerie repeater.

This example has a guide of £10,000-15,000 at Bellmans’ sale of antique clocks in Billinghurst, West Sussex, on June 26.

bellmans.co.uk

2. Carrington & Co necklace

Converted from a Belle Époque seed pearl and diamond sautoir, this necklace, earrings and a pair of matching bracelets come in a fitted case by Carrington & Co. Regent St, London.

The box is monogrammed MEC for Mary Endicott Chamberlain, the widow of Prime Minister Joseph Chamberlain who later married William Carnegie.

It comes for sale by family descent at Roseberys in south London on June 25 with expectations of £7000-9000.

roseberys.co.uk

3. CS Harris & Sons standish

This silver desk standish centred by a neoclassical muse on the theme of the arts has import marks for CS Harris & Sons, London c.1914. It has a guide of £800-1200 at Claydon Auctioneers in Middle Claydon, Buckinghamshire, on June 23-24.

claydonauctioneers.com

4. Sir Peter Markham Scott painting

The June 26-27 Fine Sale at Cheffins in Cambridge includes the remaining contents of the studio of conservationist, painter and broadcaster Sir Peter Markham Scott (1909-89) – son of Captain Scott.

This typical gouache and ink sketch of swans in flight signed and dated 1988 is estimated at £300-500.

cheffins.co.uk

5. Wedgwood Portland vase

The celebrated Roman cameo glass vase known as the Portland or Berberini vase was lent to Josiah Wedgwood to study and ultimately copy in dry-bodied stoneware.

Five examples of Wedgewood’s copy of the Portland vase come for sale at Dreweatts in Newbury on June 27 as part of the Stanley F Goldfein collection of ceramics. This one, dated c.1790, has an estimate of £4000-6000.

The collection of 142 works will be sold jointly by Dreweatts and Christie’s.

christies.com

dreweatts.com

6. Qianlong lemon-yellow glaze dish

Lemon-yellow glaze wares were the most esteemed glaze of the Yongzheng and Qianlong periods and their use was strictly controlled by the imperial family.

This dish with a Qianlong (1736-95) mark and of the period was previously part of the Mottahedeh collection and was bought from Sotheby’s New York in 2000. It has a guide of €5000-7000 as part of Adam’s June 25 Asian art sale in Dublin.

adams.ie