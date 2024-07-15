Alex Capon, Dom Walbanke





Sotheby's

Sotheby’s has announced a series of changes to its Global Fine Art team.

Helena Newman will become Chairman of Impressionist and Modern Art Worldwide, while also continuing in her roles as European Chairman as well as conducting sales on the rostrum. Alex Branczik returns to the firm’s London headquarters after three years leading Sotheby’s Modern and Contemporary business in Asia where he was based in Hong Kong. His new title is Chairman and Head of Modern and Contemporary Art Europe.

James Sevier becomes Deputy Chairman, Contemporary Art, Europe, and Michael Macaulay will assume the position of Deputy Chairman, Head of Contemporary Art, Europe.

André Zlattinger will assume responsibility for the Impressionist, Modern and Modern British teams in his new role as Deputy Chairman, Head of Modern Art, Europe. Zlattinger returned to Sotheby’s in September last year following 12 years at Christie’s.

After a decade with Christie’s, Elaine Holt has been appointed to lead Sotheby’s Modern and Contemporary Art team in Asia. A native of Hong Kong, she helped expand the Impressionist and Modern Art division of Christie’s Asia. She will be joined by two new Senior Specialists in Contemporary Art, Joseph Yang who joins from Poly Auctions this August and Boris Cornelissen, who returns to Sotheby’s in October after four years running his own gallery in Australia.

Freeman’s Hindman

Roger Ward has joined Freeman’s Hindman as head of the design department, expanding the team of experts in the firm's Chicago office.

He will work closely with Managing Director, Furniture and Decorative Arts, Ben Fisher, and the national team to build the firm’s Modern Design and Art + Design auctions.

Ward brings over 20 years of experience to this role. Before joining Freeman’s Hindman, he worked in the design department of a prominent New York-based auction house focused on 20th-century furniture and design with a particular interest in European furniture from the second half of the 20th century. He also co-owned and operated Full Circle Modern, a successful vintage design store in Brooklyn specialising in furniture from the 1960s through the 1980s.

He said: "We will be looking to curate future auctions based on our existing strengths in 20th-century design by building our presence in the contemporary Design space and strengthening the offerings that explore the connections of Fine Art and Design by introducing present-day artists to the market."

Dreweatts

Gemma Sanders has joined Dreweatts as head of modern design and decorative arts. Prior to joining the Newbury firm, Sanders spent 15 years at Bonhams, where she was head of the modern design auctions department.

Dreweatts’ new modern design auctions will feature furniture, lighting and decorative arts from the early-20th century to contemporary pieces including creations by designers such as Charles and Ray Eames, Alvar Aalto and Hans Wegner.

“I am delighted to join Dreweatts at such an exciting time,” Sanders said. “Modern design auctions represent a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the creativity and innovation of 20th and 21st century designers. I look forward to curating auctions that will captivate collectors and design aficionados alike.”

The inaugural modern design auction is set for November 21.

Bonhams Skinner

Bonhams Skinner has appointed Robin Starr as general manager. She most recently served as the firm’s vice president and director of American and European works of art.

Starr will be responsible for overseeing the overall performance and operations of Skinner across its two Massachusetts salerooms in Marlborough and Boston.

Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed Émilie Jolly as head of the new African and Oceanic Art department in Brussels.

Jolly joins from German auction house Lempertz in Brussels, where she was a specialist in African and Oceanic art and then director from 2021. She contributed to Brussels exhibitions Pierre Dartevelle: 50 Years of Collecting (2018), Ancestral Visions: Papua New Guinea Art from the Sepik Ramu (2019) and Polynesian Art (2023).

Bonhams acquired Paris and Brussels-based auction house Cornette de Saint Cyr in 2022. It confirmed an inaugural auction in Brussels is scheduled for December.