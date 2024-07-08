



1. Large Minton centrepiece vase

This large Minton centrepiece vase copying an original by Sèvres dates from 1862-70. Made in three sections, lid, body and base, each decorated with a mazarine ground with rich gilding, it has a guide of £2400-3400 at Potteries Auctions in Stoke-on-Trent on July 11-13.

potteriesauctions.com

2. William Gunning King oil on canvas

The Art and Music Sale on July 10 at Mallams in Oxford includes a collection of 100 pictures consigned from a deceased estate in Oxfordshire. Among them is this oil on canvas by William Gunning King (1859-1940), The Dairy Hands, offered with an attractive guide price of £1500-2000.

According to J Bibby and Sons, a Liverpool firm which supplied animal feed to hundreds of British farms in the Edwardian era, “nobody had a better eye for a cow than the painter and illustrator William Gunning King”. Bibby’s became his most notable patron and over a period of 30 years, Gunning King painted approximately 300 pictures for them. They provide a valuable, if somewhat idealised, record of rural life in the first four decades of the 20th century.

mallams.co.uk

3. Model of Britannia steam locomotive

This exhibition-standard 5in gauge model of the Britannia class 4-6-2 live steam locomotive and tender, No 70012, John of Gaunt, was made by the award-winning locomotive builder John Adams of Poole.

Bought by the vendor from Christie’s in November 1973, the 5ft 10in (1.77m) long model has a guide of £15,000-20,000 at Harper Field in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire, on July 10-11. It is part of a collection of scratch-built locomotives included in the sale.

harperfield.co.uk

4. Victorian silver ceremonial trumpets

The July 13 sale of Silver, Watches and Jewellery at Tennants in Leyburn includes this pair of Victorian silver ceremonial trumpets.

They have hallmarks for Henry Potter (London 1885), a Westminster military musical instrument maker producing a wide variety of instruments in silver, brass and copper.

The trumpets, though of the typical military form and chased with a garland of military trophies, were originally presented as a birthday gift to Henry Pearson Banks (1844-91) by his brother Edwin Hodge Banks (1847-1917). The gift was meant to commemorate the elder brother’s year as High Sheriff of Cumberland in 1886. His family estate was Highmoor House in Wigton.

Estimate £1200-1800.

tennants.co.uk

5. First World War Distinguished Conduct Medal

In the trenches of the Western Front in the First World War, arguably those most in peril were the tunnellers – the sappers who literally undermined the enemy with explosives deep underground.

John Nicholson’s of Fernhurst, Surrey, will offer the Distinguished Conduct Medal (DCM) awarded to one of the bravest sappers – only 14 were issued – in the July 9 Militaria auction. The DCM ranks second only to the Victoria Cross among gallantry awards.

Sapper George Ernest Willis was part of the 171st Tunnelling Company of the Royal Engineers on the Ypres Salient in early December 1915 as part of the strategic mining plan that would lead up to the Battle of Messines 18 months later.

As the London Gazette of January 22, 1916, recorded: “The Germans exploded a mine and wrecked the head of one of our galleries, burying Sapper Willis and another man. After two hours he was extricated, badly shaken and bruised, but after having his bruises dressed, he insisted on returning at once to work at the face of the gallery where he had just been buried. The position was critical and it was necessary to push forward the wrecked gallery in order to prevent the enemy exploding a second mine. It was largely due to the splendid example of Sapper Willis that this was effected in time.”

Estimate £6000-8000.

johnnicholsons.com

6. Child & Child brooch-pendant

Walter Child (1840-1930) and Harold Child (1848-1915), the sons of an East End pawnbroker who left a fortune of £30,000, opened as art jewellers in 1880 at 1 Seville Street, Belgravia.

Most of their signature enamelled jewels date from the period between 1891-1916, when Child & Child was located at 35 Alfred Place (now Thurloe Street) close to South Kensington tube station. The firm’s trademark (C&C with a sunflower between) can still be seen moulded in plaster above a first-floor window.

This Child & Child brooch-pendant, with blue guilloché enamel angel wings flanking a cabochon opal heart and a pink topaz drop, is fully marked and comes in the original fitted Child & Child case.

It has an estimate of £2000-3000 as part of The Pedestal’s July 9 Fine & Decorative Interiors auction in Henley on Thames.

thepedestal.com