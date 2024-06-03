Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Marble and micromosaic table

This Italian specimen marble and micromosaic table comes from the collection of property entrepreneur George Farrow (1916-2001) which is being offered at Roseberys in West Norwood, south London, on June 4.

Attributed to Giacomo Raffaelli, it is dated to the early 19th century. The central circular micromosaic depicts a chaffinch guarding a nest of eggs from a mouse. Around it are 160 radiating specimens arranged in concentric bands. Samples include Egyptian alabaster, porphyry, malachite and agate.

The estimate is estimated at £25,000-35,000.

See the catalogue entry for this lot on the-saleroom.com.

2. Viking amulet

This Viking era amulet dating from the 9th-11th century AD, shown above, was believed to offer protection against ‘elfshot’.

The attack of elves was believed responsible for mysterious suffering in men and livestock, such as in rheumatism, arthritis or muscle stitches or cramps. Elves were thought to shoot darts or arrows at the places when pain had no obvious external cause. The occasional discovery of small arrowheads (the remains of Neolithic or Mesolithic flints) was thought proof of their existence.

These tiny 5/8in (16mm) amulets, in gold and carnelian and gold and glass come for sale at TimeLine in Harwick, Essex, as part of a five-day auction running from June 4-8.

Each is estimated at £250-350.

timelineauctions.com

2. Chinese ‘birthday celebration’ vase

Dreweatts conducts a sale titled The Palmer Family at Bussock Wood: Four Generations of Connoisseurship on June 4-5.

Descendants of the Victorian manufacturing giant Huntley & Palmer, the family home Bussock Wood was purchased by William Alexander Palmer in 1963 and housed an important collection including the Reginald and Lena Palmer Collection of Chinese Art, elements of which were sold by Christie’s in Hong Kong last year.

Among the highlights of more than 400 lots on offer in Newbury is this 17in (43cm) high Kangxi period famille verte ‘birthday celebration’ vase which was purchased by Ada Palmer (mother of Reginald Howard Palmer) and left under her will in 1953 to William Alexander Palmer.

Estimate £30,000-50,000.

dreweatts.com*

4. Iznik pottery dish

Olympia Auctions is selling a large collection of Iznik pottery dishes mostly dating from the late 16th to early 17th century from Ottoman Turkey in the sale of Islamic, Indian, Himalayan and south-east Asian Art on June 5.

Shown above is an Iznik dish, Ottoman Anatolia, early 17th century.

Estimate £2000-3000.

olympiaauctions.com

5. 'Treasure trail' brooch

In 1993 The Scotsman newspaper in association with jeweller Hamilton & Inches ran The Jacobite Treasure Trail competition for its readers. Running over the course of two weeks, The Scotsman published maps and clues which followed the historic route of the 18th century Frenchman, Armand Vallet as he tried, and failed, to reach Prince Charles Edward Stuart.

This 18ct gold and diamond replica brooch of a stylised fleur-de-lis design was the first prize awarded to the successful treasure hunter. It has a guide of £2000-3000 at the Lyon & Turnbull Jewellery & Watches sale in Edinburgh on June 5.

lyonandturnbull.com