Matt Ball





Clocks and Scientific Instruments: The Baker Collection comprises 29 lots collected by the renowned antiquarian horologist Stanley Baker.

The lots date from the 17th to the 20th century and have guides ranging from a low estimate £70 to a high estimate of £6000.

Stanley Michael Baker, most often known as Mike, enjoyed a long career in horology which began while he was serving in the Royal Air Force as a fireman in what was then known as Rhodesia, modern-day Zimbabwe.

After a fall from a ladder which broke his back, Baker took up a clock restoration project for a friend while recuperating. From there his work as an antiquarian horologist took off. After returning to the UK in the 1970s he mostly undertook private work from his base in Tonbridge, Kent, but he was commissioned to work on pieces in grand venues such as Salisbury Cathedral and Brighton Pavilion.

Alongside this work, he also amassed his own collection based on his curiosity for more unusual movements and interesting histories, rather than value - hence the appearance of astronomical pieces and a French mystery clock.

Makers who feature in the collection include Joseph Knibb, Charles Frodsham, EJ Dent and Thomas Mercer.

Fellows' general valuer Alison Snowdon says: "It has been an absolute pleasure to handle and catalogue the collection of the late Mike Baker. There is a real variety of makers and styles – personally, it has been a wonderful opportunity to learn more about clocks, timepieces and scientific instruments from makers you rarely see outside museums.

"In reading through Mike's notes and research, I can see how passionate he was about his collection (as well as its survival and restoration). I am very much looking forward to the sale and meeting fellow enthusiasts."

Viewings by appointment before the auction take place as follows:

London: Thursday August 15, 10:00-16:00

Birmingham: Monday 2 September 2, 10:00-16:00, Tuesday September 3, 10:00-16:00