Stewart Cumiskey





The Treasure House Fair was the scene of robust commerce, jet-set fashions and a chance to peruse rarely viewed, finely tuned and beautiful items.

Piano Nobile (96/129 Portland Road, W11 4LW) sold two prints by Grayson Perry for £50,000 each. The British artist Julia Ibbini provoked much interest at the American Long-Sharp Gallery (1 North Illinois, Suite A, Indianapolis, IN 46204). They sold a tiny, but intricate sculpture (Symbio Vessel) in layered papers and card 7.875 x 5.75in (20 x 14.5 cm) for close to £10,000.

It was Carter Marsh & Co. who appear to have achieved the sale of the weekend, in terms of numbers, provenance and peerless quality. The Winchester-based clock and watch specialists sold a Hanover Tompion grande-sonnerie clock for £3.5m to a private buyer. As timepieces go, this bespoke conception is in an elite league of its own. Other clocks must hide their hands in shame when faced with Tompion’s gilt matted centre with mock pendulum aperture, double-screwed Minerva mask & foliage spandrels.

Darrell Dipper, Carter Marsh & Co Director said, “This exceptional clock, rich in historical significance, has been sold to a couple who specifically chose to visit the Treasure House Fair. The London event allows visitors to appreciate the scale and magnificence from every angle. While living in an increasingly digital world, you can only experience the true grandeur of timepieces like this in person.”

The Hanover Tompion is a turtleshell and gilt-brass three-train full grande-sonnerie striking spring clock with trip repeat and calendar. It stands on chased gilt-brass scroll feet, at 32 inches high (81 cm) and is topped by a figure of Apollo. The son of Zeus is flanked below by four multi-piece urn finials above a foliate frieze with cherubs. It’s this kind of detail that’s woefully lacking from 21st century smartphones, which have tragically replaced clocks, watches and the much missed sundial.

This dramatic and highly technical symbol of analogue decadence was commissioned by Queen Anne (c. 1704-8) the younger daughter of King James II. Her reign (1702-14) created seismic cultural shifts, marking the end of the Stuart dynasty and heralding the Georgian era. Born in 1665, this timely queen commissioned Christopher Wren to remodel the chapel at Hampton Court in 1710, while living at Kensington Palace.

In July 1714, Anne had a series of severe strokes and royal doctors treated her with bleeding, blistering, hot irons and garlic on her feet. Perhaps the Hanover Tompion proved a cheering distraction while enduring such prescriptions. Either way, it’s pleasing to note that while the clock has survived for centuries, blistering and hot irons have faded into the past.

