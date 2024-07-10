Stewart Cumiskey





The two fairs run in tandem from October 9-13 in London’s Regent's Park.

At Frieze Masters, spanning six millennia of art – from antiquities and major European paintings to modern works – the organisers are introducing an ‘artist-centred approach’. This move is exemplified by the expansion of Studio, curated by Sheena Wagstaff, where an artist’s sense of the past inspires the creation of an object for the future.

For 2024, Frieze Masters will host 130 galleries from 26 countries.

Frieze Masters is an undeniably powerful platform for specialist galleries to present rare and eyecatching works. This year sees ancient Asian art getting a considered spotlight, and galleries such as Gisèle Croës s.a (Brussels), Rasti Fine Art (Hong Kong), Carlton Rochell Asian Art (New York), Rossi & Rossi (Hong Kong), Tenzing Asian Art (San Francisco, Hong Kong) and Thomsen Gallery (New York) will bring the thrill of the new and unfamiliar.

The line-up includes first-time participants such as Afridi (London), Bijl-Van Urk Masterpaintings (Alkmaar), Galatea (Salvador, São Paolo), Galerie Léage (Paris), Tilton Gallery (New York) and Trias Art Experts (Munich), as well as established exhibitors including Offer Waterman and Ben Hunter.

This year's Frieze Masters will also feature other major galleries including Galerie Chenel, Sam Fogg, Gagosian, Richard Green, Dr. Jörn Günther Rare Books, Johnny van Haeften, Hauser & Wirth, Lehmann Maupin, Skarstedt and Axel Vervoordt. Following the sustained success of the Frieze Masters section in its Seoul edition, the fair in London will also see participation from leading Korean dealers Arario Gallery, Gana Art, Hakgojae Gallery and Johyun Gallery.

Sheena Wagstaff, creative advisor of Frieze Masters said: "Our new curatorial direction acknowledges how, each year, many artists visit Frieze Masters to satisfy their curiosity, rejuvenate their thinking and see how the work of their artist peers reflects the creative values of the past. Frieze Masters shows hundreds of exceptional artworks, from centuries-old treasures to more recent creations, and our aim is to highlight the multiplicity of artistic connections across diverse eras and regions.”

Frieze Week variety

Meanwhile leading international Contemporary art galleries at Frieze include Gagosian, Goodman Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Gallery Hyundai, Tina Kim Gallery, Lehmann Maupin, Pace Gallery, Perrotin, Almine Rech, Thaddaeus Ropac, Esther Schipper, Sprüth Magers and David Zwirner.

During Frieze Week in October, major institutional exhibitions will take place throughout the city, pulling in international visitors.

Highlights include Francis Bacon: Human Presence at the National Portrait Gallery; solo exhibitions of Lygia Clark and Sonia Boyce at Whitechapel Gallery; Michael Craig-Martin at the Royal Academy of Arts; Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers at the National Gallery; Mike Kelly: Ghost and Spirit and Mire Lee’s Turbine Hall Commission at Tate Modern; Nicola L. at Camden Art Centre, alongside Jack O’Brien, recipient of the 2023 Camden Art Centre Emerging Artist Prize; Hew Locke at the British Museum and Haegue Yang: Leap Year at the Hayward Gallery.