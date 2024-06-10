Stewart Cumiskey



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

However, this year there is a shorter supply of European exhibitors in that section as Asian galleries fill up the roster.

Frieze Masters participants include dealers of 20th century American works Castelli Gallery and ACA Galleries, manuscripts specialists Les Enluminures and Robilant+Voena, who focus on European works ranging from Old Masters to Modern art.

Past editions of Frieze Seoul hosted dealers such as Peter Harrington Rare Books, Dr Jörn Günther Rare Books and Stephen Ongpin Fine Art. However, those names are absent this year.

London exhibitors at this year’s fair include Sadie Coles HQ and Stephen Friedman Gallery but their numbers are notably thin on the ground.

Patrick Lee, Director of Frieze Seoul, said: “We are very excited to host Frieze Seoul this September, as the fair continues to serve as an important regional hub. We look forward to drawing diverse audiences to the fair and highlighting the wonderful presentations of the participating galleries.”

Focus Asia returns this year, highlighting 10 solo artist presentations from Asia-based galleries opened in or after 2012. It will be overseen for the second consecutive year by Joselina Cruz (Director and Curator, Museum of Contemporary Art and Design, Manila) and Hyejung Jang (Chief Curator, Doosan Art Center, Seoul)

Frieze Seoul launched in 2022 and was Frieze’s first venture in Asia and its fifth fair overall, following Frieze Los Angeles, Frieze Masters, Frieze New York and Frieze London. In July 2023, Frieze also acquired The Armory Show and Expo Chicago.