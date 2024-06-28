Eden Oram-Killas



Set within the newly developed Chelsea Barracks in west London, the fourth edition of the fair took place from June 26-29, with patron groups and collectors excitedly flowing in on opening morning.

The new-age boutique art fair transformed the 1859 Grade II-listed Garrison Chapel into a holy union of both international and UK-based galleries. With 18 exhibitors participating, all works were handpicked by founder Nazy Vassegh.

Curated with the collector in mind, the fair is orchestrated by Vassegh to allow visitors to visualise cross-collecting in a unique space.

In contrast to the traditional art fair, Eye of the Collector included approximately 30 bespoke works created for the event.

Ranging from paintings, furniture and sculpture, the fair aimed to offer something for everyone.

Among the 20th century works available, a painting by Alice Frey, exhibited by Vendelmans, My Palette (Ma Palette) from 1936 sold in the first hours for £12,000.

Meanwhile, a bespoke piece created for the fair, Kimono with Peonies Jewellery Cabinet by furniture maker Zelouf & Bell sold for £128,000.

The fair’s next edition is scheduled to return in spring/summer 2025.