Dom Walbanke





Elvis Presley’s blue suede shoes worn on the Steve Allen Show in 1956 achieved a hammer price of £95,000 at Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire on June 28-29.

Carrying an estimate of £100,000-120,000, the size 10½ shoes were worn on the Steve Allen Show in 1956 and the focus of the song written in 1955 by Carl Perkins.

Although Presley was hesitant to perform a competing cover single out of respect for his friend, Presley’s version of the track was recorded a year later in 1956 and featured as the first track in his debut album.

Presley then made reference to the shoes in the live performance on the Steve Allen Show before he sang, I Want You, I Need You, I Love You and Hound Dog. According to the auction house, Presley later gave the shoes to his friend and entourage member Alan Fortes the night before his induction into the US Army.

The shoes were part of Aldridge’s Two Day Auction of Showbiz, Fine Art, Jewellery and Collectors Items sale.