



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Dorset police are appealing to the public for information after Sherborne Antiques Market was robbed of more than £40,000 worth of stock.

The centre was suffered a break-in at around 2:35am on May 1. The intruder is described as a man aged between 30 and 50 years old of about 5’9” of large build, who wore a cap, gloves, dark-coloured clothing and a face covering.

Stock was taken from three different dealers, and among the items were several high-value antique rings.

Police Constable Matthew Robinson, of Sherborne Police said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the area on the night of the incident.



“I would also ask residents in the area to please check their home CCTV system or doorbell camera to see if they have captured any footage that may assist my enquiries.”

Dealer and co-founder of the centre Craig Wharton told ATG that the local response was “fantastic” and that the whole town “pulled together” following the burglary. He added that a local joiner had fixed the door, which was damaged during the break in, and another had put in a new lock both free of charge. He added that the reaction was “very humbling”.

Anyone with information should contact the Dorset Police on 101 or via the website quoting crime reference 55240064275. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 080 555 111.