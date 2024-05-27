Frances Allitt





This is the 15th edition of the event at the RGS, but it launched in 1980. It has a global reach and this year hosts exhibitors from the US, Australia and Europe as well as the UK. A huge range of original antique maps, including those pictured here, are on offer, produced from the 15th to the 20th century and offered for prices from £10 well into the six figures.

Among the exhibitors this year are Clive A Burden, Garwood & Voigt, Geographicus Rare Antique Maps and Robert Frew. The fair is organized by Tim Bryars of Bryars and Bryars and Massimo de Martini of Altea Maps – both are exhibiting also.

Every year the event features a lecture, and this year it is presented by RGS’s cartographic collections manager, Katherine Parker: Blaeu Hondius and Ricci: the wall maps of the Royal Geographical Society. In addition, author and map expert Ashley Baynton-Williams will present several talks on map collecting for beginners during the event.

Admission is free.

londonmapfairs.com