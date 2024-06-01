Frances Allitt





The vendor is ‘The Little Tramp’s’ goddaughter, whose father, the British publisher Max Reinhardt, amassed the collection.

Estimated at £30,000-50,000, the archive is included in the online auction Fine Books, Maps & Manuscripts sale running from June 7-20. It includes annotated proofs, contracts photographs, and letters.

Highlights include a playbill from 1903 in which Chaplin is listed as ‘Billy’ in ‘Sherlock Holmes’ in Wolverhampton (£600-800) and three photographs of the actor by Edward Steichen taken from 1925-31 when Chaplin was at the height of his power and popularity (£2000-4000).

Reinhardt published Chaplin’s autobiography in 1964 and was a friend of the comic and performer.

Matthew Haley, Bonhams Knightsbridge managing director and head of UK books and manuscripts, said: “This unique archive offers a rare insight into Chaplin’s creative processes, something he was very reluctant to share. Chaplin’s perfectionism and exacting nature come to the fore in the extensive revisions and corrections he made to the many sets of proofs of his autobiography.”

Chaplin was born in south London to music hall entertainers, and he joined the family trade. He went on tour with various acts and in 1914, while in the US, was picked up by Keystone Studios, getting a start on screen in their comedies.

His star quickly rose and became an independent producer in 1922 putting out silent favourites such as The Gold Rush and City Lights.

Despite being known for light-hearted comedies, he was often followed by hardship and scandal. He endured accusations of draft dodging, communist sympathies, and the repercussions of several divorces, one publicly acrimonious.

The archive was compiled before the publication of Chaplin’s My Autobiography and proceeds of the sale will benefit MaxLiteracy, a charity and educational initiative set up in memory of Reinhardt and his authors.